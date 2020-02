Chuck Yeager gets into the back seat of a F-15 prior to reenacting his famous flight 65 years earlier in which he broke the sound barrier. (CNN)

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (CNN) – Today is Chuck Yeager’s 97th birthday!

Yeager was born near Hamlin in the small community of Myra in Lincoln County.

In 1947, he became the first person to break the sound barrier, doing so over the Mojave Desert using the “Glamorous Glennis”.

In 1948, he flew under the South Side Bridge in Charleston!

