KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Just one day after the Mountain State celebrated its own birthday, one of the West Virginia’s own musical artists is celebrating her 63rd birthday.

Country and bluegrass music star Kathy Mattea was born June 21, 1959, in South Charleston and grew up in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

The two-time Grammy winner began her recording career in 1984 and more than 30 of her singles have hit the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Last fall, she became the newest host of West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s Mountain Stage.

According to IMDB, she also appeared in the 1994 film “Maverick,” and the “Touched By An Angel” television series in 1995, and lent her voice to two television movies – “Rachel and Andrew Jackson: A Love Story” (2001) and “The Griffin and the Minor Cannon” (2002).

According to Mattea’s official Facebook page, she is also a public speaker who regularly presents keynote and educational program speeches at colleges and civic venues throughout the country. She also has a history of activism and works to bring public attention to environmental issues such as climate change and some mining practices as well as AIDS awareness.

Mattea is still active in touring and, according to her website, will be performing next month at the Jackson County Junior Fair in Cottageville, West Virginia on Thursday, July 28.

In honor of her birthday, here is a list of the top 10 Kathy Mattea songs streamed on Spotify: