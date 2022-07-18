LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Happy Birthday to country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs! The Lawrence County, Kentucky native turns 68 years old today, Monday, July 18, 2022.

The 15-time Grammy Award Winner was born in Cordell, Kentucky on July 18, 1954, and has lived, “a life full of music.” According to his website, Skaggs’ father heard him harmonizing with his mother from across the house and then gifted him with his first mandolin at only 5-years-old. He quickly earned a reputation for his gift of music from his community.

He began his professional career in bluegrass music in 1971, later turning toward country music. Since then, Skaggs has had an award-winning career – earning his first in 1981 as the Academy of Country Music Awards 1981 Top New Male Vocalist of the Year.

In 2020, Skaggs received an honorary high school diploma from Lawrence County High School. He says his mother had always wanted him to earn his diploma, and that it happened, “just a little bit later” than she would have imagined.

In honor of his birthday, here is a list of the top 10 Ricky Skaggs songs streamed on Spotify: