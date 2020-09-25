Hardin sentenced to 20-50 years in penitentiary

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A judge has sentenced Chase Hardin to 20-50 years in a penitentiary followed by 30 years of supervision.
On August 17, Hardin was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Hardin stood accused of four counts of second-degree sexual assault from incidents alleged to have happened in the fall of 2018.
Hardin, who was an upper-classman at Marshall University, was accused by two separate victims, both freshman at Marshall at the time. One he met in church, the other in a bar.
He was found guilty of the counts relating to one victim, and not guilty on the counts relating to a second victim.
The attorneys have 30 days to appeal.
