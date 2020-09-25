Hardin sentenced to 20-50 years in penitentiary

This Friday, June 7, 2019 booking photo provided by the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority shows Joseph Hardin. New sexual assault charges have been filed against Hardin, a student who has been able to remain at Marshall University despite being convicted in a 2016 attack against another woman on campus. Hardin now faces second-degree sexual assault charges involving two more women in September and October 2018. Hardin was jailed Friday for violating probation in the previous case, and has a Wednesday, June 12 court hearing. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A judge has sentenced Chase Hardin to 20-50 years in a penitentiary followed by 30 years of supervision.

On August 17, Hardin was found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Hardin stood accused of four counts of second-degree sexual assault from incidents alleged to have happened in the fall of 2018.

Hardin, who was an upper-classman at Marshall University, was accused by two separate victims, both freshman at Marshall at the time. One he met in church, the other in a bar.

He was found guilty of the counts relating to one victim, and not guilty on the counts relating to a second victim.

The attorneys have 30 days to appeal.

