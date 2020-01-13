Harlem Globetrotters bring family-friendly fun to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Harlem Globetrotters made a special stop in Huntington, West Virginia on their 2020 “Push It to the Limit” tour. The family-friendly basketball team visited the Mountain Health Arena to face off against their usual rival, the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters bring a fun-filled experience of phenomenal basketball skills and tricks to the Huntington community. Fans from across the tri-state came out to the event for an afternoon of laughs and utter amazement.

For father and son duo, Justin and Braxton Bradley this event was more than just a game.

He’s a fan of basketball and I’ve played all my life, so it’s good to come to this community. It’s something that I can share with him and maybe someday he can share it with his son. Justin Bradley

The Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating more than 90 years of bringing entertainment to families around the world. For Harlem Globetrotter, Bull Bullard the interaction with the fans is the best part of each game.

The reason I like to be out here with the fans and me and my teammates love to be out here with the fans is because this is a gift that keeps on giving. We want to try and come out here and give them the greatest game possible. Hopefully, we win tonight because the Generals are always a tough opponent and being here with the fans in Huntington, it’s always good to have them on our side because we need that extra burst of energy. Bull Bullard, Harlem Globetrotter

Huntington’s game was only a stepping stone on the Globetrotters’ journey around the world. For more information on future games, click here. For an extended interview with Harlem Globetrotter, Bull Bullard, click on the video below.