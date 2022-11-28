HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Harlem Globetrotters are heading to Huntington!

According to the Mountain Health Arena, the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour will make a stop in the Mountain State on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena.

The Globetrotters will bring their basketball skills, athleticism and humor to Huntington as they go head-to-head against the Washington Generals. Tickets for the event are available online at the Harlem Globetrotters website.

According to the Mountain Health Arena, the Harlem Globetrotters, which first formed in 1926, create an inclusive, interactive gameday experience for their audience. The Globetrotters have traveled the world, showing off their skills in more than 124 countries and territories throughout six continents.