Harley Davidson bikers drop off supplies at Kanawha Charleston Humane Society

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Harley Davidson of West Virginia dropped off supplies at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Saturday Morning.

Riders delivered bags of food and raised $500 for the association.

As part of their “hogs for dogs” event, the organization took donations throughout the week.

Abagail Messer, the adoption coordinator for the humane association, says the donations will go a long way. “This will help out so much, we currently have 127 dogs and 274 cats, so we are going through supplies like crazy,” said Messer.

Davidson plans on having another donation drive around Christmas time.

