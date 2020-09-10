Haunted barn harvests plan B after failing to meet state fire code

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One local haunted attraction is starting its spooky season this weekend but only if they make a few quick adjustments.

‘Fear On The Farm’ has been prepping its popular haunted barn attraction for weeks. Last Friday, a routine fire inspection set them back after failing to meet state fire code.

The fire marshal told owners, Steve and Lee Jordan, father and son, that they needed to install a sprinkler system before they could open the barn to the public.

Steve and Lee said there isn’t enough time to install a sprinkler system in their haunted barn this season and closing for good isn’t an option either.

“We can’t let regulation put us out of business, and we will make the necessary changes. This is how we make our living,” said Steve.

So the two quickly conjured up a plan B.

“We are making a man-made cornfield,” said Lee.

But the Jordans don’t grow corn… so they had truckloads of cornstalks shipped to their farm, courtesy of Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo, WV.

Steve and Lee with the help of others are building a haunted barn trail with two days to spare before welcoming back their customers Friday night.

“This is pretty extreme to have to get in done in a week, but we’ve had crew working around the clock… it’s survival mode,” said Lee.

Fear On The Farm opens September 11th and will be open every weekend 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. through the first week of November.

CDC guidelines will be enforced. Customers must wear a mask. Groups entering the trail will be smaller and hand sanitizing stations will be on site.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.