(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022.
West Virginia
Braxton County
The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WV
The Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost Hunts
Tours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays
Haunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15
More info: Facebook
Cabell County
The Haunted Majestic | Huntington, WV
Paranormal Ghost Hunt (90 minutes)
Tours offered Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29
$20
More info: Hauntedmajestic.com
Spectral Research and Investigation (SRI) and Hauntington | Huntington, WV
Cabell County Public Library Ghost Hunt
Event on Oct. 14, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Free admission
More info: Eventbrite
Kanawha County
Charleston Ghost Tour Company | Charleston, WV
Meet the Mortar Man Tour, East End Tour, Masons, Miners & Mischief, and The Forgotten Frankenberger’s Tour
Tours offered Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27-Oct. 28
General Admission – $15
More info: Charlestonghosttourcompany.com
Mingo County
The Old Hospital on College Hill | Williamson, WV
Flashlight Guided Tour, Daytime Paranormal Tour, Public & Private Guided Tours, Evening/Nighttime Paranormal Tour (one hour), and Private Paranormal Investigations (overnight)
$20-$500 (price varies depending on the tour)
More info: Collegehillhospital.com
Trail 10 House & ATV Tours | Williamson, WV
Haunted History ATV/SXS/UTV Trail Tour
Tours start at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 & Oct. 22
$50 per vehicle (not per person)
More info: Eventbrite
Wood County
The Blennerhassett Hotel | Parkersburg, WV
1) Haunted Blennerhassett Tours (90 minutes) given the third Friday of each month
Early tickets $20
2) Spooktacular Tours (two hours) offered Oct. 14, 14, 22, 28, 29
Adults – $20 | Kids – $12
More info: Theblennerhassett.com
Haunted Parkersburg | Parkersburg, WV
Susan Sheppard’s Haunted Parkersburg Tour (two hours)
Tours given Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 22, 28, & 29
Adults – $15 | Kids – $10
More info: Hauntedparkersburgtours.com
Kentucky
Carter County
Carter Caves State Resort Park | Olive Hill, KY
Cascade After Hours: The Legends of Carter County
Tours given Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28
Adults – $20 | Children 3-12 y/o – $10
More info: parks.ky.gov
Johnson County
Van Lear Historical Society | Van Lear, KY
Coal Miner’s Museum Ghost Tours (60-90 minutes)
Call ahead to reserve
$10 per person
More info: vanlearkentucky.com
Kentucky Wildlands
Explore KY Wildlands | Eastern KY
Haunted Trail of The Kentucky Wildlands (self-guided driving tour)
1. Paramount Arts Center – Ashland, KY (Boyd County)
2. Ramada Inn – Paintsville, KY (Johnson County)
3. Hellier Caves – Near Pikeville, KY (Pike County)
4. Motel 80 – Emmalena, KY (Knott County)
5. Campbell Cemetery – Busy (Hazard), KY (Perry County)
6. Red Dog Road – Harlan, KY (Harlan County)
7. Wynn Cemetery – (Clay County)
8. Warfield Cemetery – Barbourville, KY (Knox County)
9. Cumberland Falls – Corbin, KY (Whitley County)
10. Soules Chapel – Somerset, KY (Pulaski County)
11. Free Union Separate Baptist Church Cemetery – Columbia, KY (Adair County)
12. The Haintin’ Holler – Burkesville, KY (Cumberland County)
Free self-guided tour
More info: explorekywildlands.com
Ohio
Athens County
Halloween Haunt | Nelsonville, OH
Haunted Robbins Crossing Village Tours
Tours offered Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Price unknown
More info: Explorehockinghills.com
Lawrence County
The Lawrence County Historical Society | Ironton, OH
The Annual Woodland Cemetery Walk (two hours)
Cemetery walk is Sept. 24, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Free admission
More info: Facebook
Ross County
The Chillicothe Halloween Festival 2022 Ghost Walk | Chillicothe, OH
The Majestic Theatre, Ross County Archives, The Odd Fellows Lodge, and Old Capitol Brewing
Ghost walks open Oct. 7-9 beginning at 10 a.m.
$20 per person
More info: Chillicothehalloweenfestival.com
Bainbridge Connections | Bainbridge, OH
Bainbridge Legends of the Past Historic Ghost Walk (two hours)
Tour is Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Adults – $12 | Ages 12 and under – $6
More info: Facebook
Vinton County
Haunted Hikes and Ghost Hunts with Jannette Quackenbush
The Ghosts of Moonville Tunnel | New Marshfield, OH
Dead Man Hollow | Shawnee State Forest, OH
Dead Man Hollow Evening Hike and Ghost Hunt scheduled for Sept. 24
Future Moonville Tunnel hikes will be announced online
Free admission
More info: 21crows.com
This is a living list that will be added to as more information comes in.