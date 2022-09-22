(WOWK) — A list of ghost walks, haunted tours and paranormal investigations in the Tri-State during Fall 2022.

West Virginia

Braxton County

The Haunted Haymond | Sutton, WV

The Haymond’s Haunted Tour & Ghost Hunts

Tours given Oct. 13-29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays

Haunted Tour & Ghost Hunt – $25 | Tour only (90 minutes) – $15

More info: Facebook

Cabell County

The Haunted Majestic | Huntington, WV

Paranormal Ghost Hunt (90 minutes)

Tours offered Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 30-Oct. 29

$20

More info: Hauntedmajestic.com

Spectral Research and Investigation (SRI) and Hauntington | Huntington, WV

Cabell County Public Library Ghost Hunt

Event on Oct. 14, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Free admission

More info: Eventbrite

Kanawha County

Charleston Ghost Tour Company | Charleston, WV

Meet the Mortar Man Tour, East End Tour, Masons, Miners & Mischief, and The Forgotten Frankenberger’s Tour

Tours offered Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 27-Oct. 28

General Admission – $15

More info: Charlestonghosttourcompany.com

Mingo County

The Old Hospital on College Hill | Williamson, WV

Flashlight Guided Tour, Daytime Paranormal Tour, Public & Private Guided Tours, Evening/Nighttime Paranormal Tour (one hour), and Private Paranormal Investigations (overnight)

$20-$500 (price varies depending on the tour)

More info: Collegehillhospital.com

Trail 10 House & ATV Tours | Williamson, WV

Haunted History ATV/SXS/UTV Trail Tour

Tours start at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 & Oct. 22

$50 per vehicle (not per person)

More info: Eventbrite

Wood County

The Blennerhassett Hotel | Parkersburg, WV

1) Haunted Blennerhassett Tours (90 minutes) given the third Friday of each month

Early tickets $20

2) Spooktacular Tours (two hours) offered Oct. 14, 14, 22, 28, 29

Adults – $20 | Kids – $12

More info: Theblennerhassett.com

Haunted Parkersburg | Parkersburg, WV

Susan Sheppard’s Haunted Parkersburg Tour (two hours)

Tours given Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 22, 28, & 29

Adults – $15 | Kids – $10

More info: Hauntedparkersburgtours.com

Kentucky

Carter County

Carter Caves State Resort Park | Olive Hill, KY

Cascade After Hours: The Legends of Carter County

Tours given Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28

Adults – $20 | Children 3-12 y/o – $10

More info: parks.ky.gov

Johnson County

Van Lear Historical Society | Van Lear, KY

Coal Miner’s Museum Ghost Tours (60-90 minutes)

Call ahead to reserve

$10 per person

More info: vanlearkentucky.com

Kentucky Wildlands

Explore KY Wildlands | Eastern KY

Haunted Trail of The Kentucky Wildlands (self-guided driving tour)

1. Paramount Arts Center – Ashland, KY (Boyd County)

2. Ramada Inn – Paintsville, KY (Johnson County)

3. Hellier Caves – Near Pikeville, KY (Pike County)

4. Motel 80 – Emmalena, KY (Knott County)

5. Campbell Cemetery – Busy (Hazard), KY (Perry County)

6. Red Dog Road – Harlan, KY (Harlan County)

7. Wynn Cemetery – (Clay County)

8. Warfield Cemetery – Barbourville, KY (Knox County)

9. Cumberland Falls – Corbin, KY (Whitley County)

10. Soules Chapel – Somerset, KY (Pulaski County)

11. Free Union Separate Baptist Church Cemetery – Columbia, KY (Adair County)

12. The Haintin’ Holler – Burkesville, KY (Cumberland County)

Free self-guided tour

More info: explorekywildlands.com

Ohio

Athens County

Halloween Haunt | Nelsonville, OH

Haunted Robbins Crossing Village Tours

Tours offered Oct. 21-22, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Price unknown

More info: Explorehockinghills.com

Lawrence County

The Lawrence County Historical Society | Ironton, OH

The Annual Woodland Cemetery Walk (two hours)

Cemetery walk is Sept. 24, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Free admission

More info: Facebook

Ross County

The Chillicothe Halloween Festival 2022 Ghost Walk | Chillicothe, OH

The Majestic Theatre, Ross County Archives, The Odd Fellows Lodge, and Old Capitol Brewing

Ghost walks open Oct. 7-9 beginning at 10 a.m.

$20 per person

More info: Chillicothehalloweenfestival.com



Bainbridge Connections | Bainbridge, OH

Bainbridge Legends of the Past Historic Ghost Walk (two hours)

Tour is Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Adults – $12 | Ages 12 and under – $6

More info: Facebook

Vinton County

Haunted Hikes and Ghost Hunts with Jannette Quackenbush

The Ghosts of Moonville Tunnel | New Marshfield, OH

Dead Man Hollow | Shawnee State Forest, OH

Dead Man Hollow Evening Hike and Ghost Hunt scheduled for Sept. 24

Future Moonville Tunnel hikes will be announced online

Free admission

More info: 21crows.com

This is a living list that will be added to as more information comes in.