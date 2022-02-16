HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington announced a new app, called “Huntington WV 311,” that will allow city residents to report service issues or requests.

Through the app residents can report issues like potholes, fallen tree, or other maintenance issues. All they have to do is provide a photo, a description of the problem, and a location.

City officials say after receiving over 72,000 complaint calls in 2021, they’re confident this app is a win-win for everyone.

“We’ve already had several city employees tell us this is making their jobs easier, it’s making their jobs more efficient, they have more time to address other issues they’re receiving. Rather than sending emails or tracking down an email chain where there was some information from several weeks ago that they need to access – it’s now all in one place,” says Brian Chambers, the Communications Director for the City of Huntington.

So far, they’ve received more than 780 requests on the app, and residents in the area say they think it’s a great idea.

“Hopefully it would be much quicker to do it than just sending an email because there’s so many people that could save money on their tires just by having someone come quicker. Like I feel like, I’ve been here for 5 years and most of these potholes have been here since I was a freshman,” says Lauryn Franklin, a Marshall University student.

“If I could let people know when there’s potholes, so they could avoid them so they don’t pop all their tires, that would be amazing because I’ve popped so many tires before and it’s the worst,” said another resident, Diana Sotelo.

The City of Huntington wants to remind residents that this app is not to report any type of crime.

The app is completely free to residents and can be accessed now through the app store.

For those, they urge residents to call 911.