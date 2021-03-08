Countdown to Tax Day
Have you seen him? Deputies need your help finding missing juvenile

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing juvenile from Athens County.

Deputies are looking for missing Liam Fuller.

Fuller is 16 years-old and was last seen at the Valero on Columbus Road in Athens around 8 a.m. Monday.

Liam is described as having blue eyes, brown hair and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. He weighs around 110 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange and white jacket, a toboggan and a black backpack.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-593-6633.

