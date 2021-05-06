Have you seen it? Community heartbroken over stolen husky mascot

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Elkview community is trying to figure out what happened to a beloved sentimental item that’s now missing. The husky at the old Herbert Hoover High School is gone.

“Husky was there, he was there to greet you,” said Anthony Moles, who purchased and installed the husky.

Driving into the old Herbert Hoover Senior High School parking lot, the life-size fiberglass husky would give everyone something happy and pleasant to look at, especially after tragedy struck the school in 2016.

“After the flood, I just felt like something was missing so I got the idea one day and ordered it and I went up there at nighttime and had a friend help me,” Moles said.

In 2016, an unbelievable amount of rain came down in a short period of time, flooding the Elk River and destroying the old Herbert Hoover Senior High School – to the point of demolition. The husky was a reminder of better days and of hope.

“I couldn’t believe that. I don’t think there’s any reason to do that and it’s kind of disheartening that someone would do that just for no reason,” Jack Copenhaver, a Senior at Herbert High School said.

Moles purchased and installed the husky in October 2019, and this isn’t the first time something from the school has been stolen – lights from the school’s batting cages and also the lights that highlighted the husky on its pedestal.

“You wouldn’t be able just to pick it up and walk off with it. It had to be beat off with a hammer or something,” Moles said.

Some people think the senseless act may be a senior prank, but most say that’s unlikely.

“I don’t think any senior would do that up here. I think it’s just someone with too much time on their hands and wanted to cause trouble for the community,” Copenhaver said.

Right now, this is under investigation. On the bright side, Moles says he’s already thinking about buying another one to put up for the community to enjoy again.