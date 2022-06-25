LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A video on social media of Jack Collins dancing and smiling confirms how his sister describes him.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Ann Starr tells 13 News. “I sure loved him. And will miss him.”

Collins was 65 years old and from Chapmanville. He was on board the Huey that crashed shortly after take-off Wednesday evening from the Logan County Airport.

Collins started working as a coal miner when he was 17 years old. Starr says their dad trained him. He’d since retired.

“My brother was a fine man. Everyone who knew him loved him,” she said.

Collins was among five others who died during the crash of the Vietnam-era helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.