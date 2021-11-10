Head of Mercer County Health Department resigns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The administrator of the Mercer County Health Department resigned during a special Board of Health meeting on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The news comes as the state put a hold on the health department administering COVID-19 vaccines after a dosage error. Topping said he gave a 30-day resignation, and the board accepted his resignation effective Wednesday, November 10.

The Chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health, Randy Maxwell, also confirmed Topping’s resignation on Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Topping has been invaluable, to the Health Department and our community in organizing our COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the height of a pandemic and has overseen approximately 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine injections without error. The Mercer County Board of Health regrets and is sorry that such a serious error in our vaccine program has happened. We are working both internally and closely with the WV Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology to ensure that no mistakes or errors happen in the future. The Mercer County Board of Health is committed to restoring the confidence in our Health Department with the residents of Mercer County and on the State level.” Randy Maxwell, Chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health

On the same day of his resignation, state health officials were at the Mercer County Health Department to work with them on correcting the vaccine dosage errors made last month. Topping said the health department missed information requiring booster shots for the Moderna vaccine to be administered in half doses and instead of full doses.

The Mercer County vaccine clinic was shut down as of Tuesday. Topping said the timeline for the process moving forward is unclear.