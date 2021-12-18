All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
Head-on collision in Mason County sends four to the hospital

Local News

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A head-on collision in Mason County, West Virginia left four people injured. The accident happened on Mill Stone Road near Route 2 in Mason County, WV around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Four individuals including one adult male, a pregnant woman, and two children were transported to Pleasant Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

According to Mason County Dispatch, one 8-year-old child had a minor scratch and another child suffered a minor bump to the head.

Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

