KENNA, WV (WOWK)—A head-on collision has been reported on I-77 southbound near Kenna on Friday.

Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the crash happened at mile marker 124.

There is no word on whether anyone has been transported, but EMS is assessing injuries on the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are on the scene along with Kenna and Ripley Fire Departments and EMS.

There is no word on how this accident is affecting traffic at this time.