VINTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A headstone was stolen from Elk Cemetery in Vinton County, Ohio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy: Vinton County Sheriff’s Office

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened on or around Feb. 14.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the theft of the headstone pictured above call 740-596-5242.