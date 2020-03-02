Health care centers across West Virginia receive millions in federal funding

DAWES, W.V. (WOWK) – Eight health care centers across the State of West Virginia will be receiving millions in federal funding.

Every week, hundreds of West Virginians walk through doors, similar to these. Seeking medical help for an array of problems.

“I started out when I was a patient here in high school,” says Bailey Hendricks.

Hendricks is one of Cabin Creek Health System’s success stories. She was once a patient, and is now a recovery coach.

“It’s way more rewarding than I could’ve ever imagined it to be. Even as exhausting as it can be, it keeps me where I need to be as well, so not only am I helping these people I’m helping myself as well,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks helps run the MAT program; or Medicated Assistance Treatment Program.

She says this program is crucial to West Virginians.

“It’s literally the difference in life and death,” said Hendricks. “Our patients would be out on the streets using heroin if it wasn’t for this clinic.”

Health care centers are extremely important to a community; especially rural ones like in Dawes.

But in order for them to keep their doors open, they need funding.

$13 million in federal funding has been awarded to eight different health care centers across the mountain state. Cabin Creek is one of those recipients.

“It’s relied upon primarily to serve people who don’t have coverage, but also to provide a more comprehensive set of services,” says Executive Director of Cabin Creek, Craig Robinson.

Robinson says their center provides everything from primary care, to mental health care, to addiction treatment. The federal funds will go towards improving those services.