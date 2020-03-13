Health department briefs county commissioners on COVID 19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Commissioners heard from the Cabell-Huntington Health Department during their meeting on the morning of Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, Physician Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health, has spent the last few days meeting with different groups to address a different array of concerns. A town-hall meeting held at St. Mary’s Medical Center on Wednesday addressed public concerns. The purpose of meeting with the commission, Dr. Kilkenny says, was briefing the commissioners on courses of action first responders are already taking when it comes to being prepared for a pandemic.

“We should be able to limit the amount of disease that our citizens suffer because of our planning and our actions,” Dr. Kilkenny said. “We’re working really hard to make sure we are a resource for everybody in Cabell County.”

According to Dr. Kilkenny, pandemic planning is something that is critically important. “We’ve been doing pandemic planning for years. The last actual threat was probably 2009,” Kilkenny said. “We stay ready, we know what kinds of interventions we’re going to put in place, [and] we know when in the outbreak we put them in place.”

Dr. Kilkenny said he would meet with the Cabell County Schools in the afternoon. As for when schools would close, Kilkenny says that would be up to the school district, not the health department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories