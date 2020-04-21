Health department gets help from celebrities to spread message

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — It’s a weird question to ask, but what if scrolling through social media helped save lives? The Lawrence County Health Department is trying to do just that.

If you hop on their Facebook page, you’ll see a lot of press releases, but you’ll also see something a little different.

“People get tired of hearing the health department say ‘just stay home,” said Nurse Debbie Fisher. Fisher is the Accreditation Coordinator and Public Information Officer for the Lawrence County Health Department. She wanted to think of a new way to get people to listen to the CDC guidelines amid COVID-19, so she enlisted the help of her social media savvy children.

“[Mickey] said, ‘mom, just let me take care of this,’ and then a couple of days later he said, ‘I think I got it,'” said Nurse Fisher.

That where two of her kids –Traci and Mickey – stepped in to help.

“When somebody’s on your television set week after week after week, you feel like you know them. They become part of your family, they become part of your friends,” said Mickey Fisher, writer, creator, and Executive Producer of the show “Extant.”

“In times like this, when you need to get the word out, [celebrities] can be really helpful in spreading the word.”

Before long Traci and Mickey bought personalized messages from the app “Cameo.” The special messages, targeted at Lawrence County residents, included shout outs from Kevin, Meredith, and Jan from the hit-show “The Office,” to Jack Osbourne and football legend Brett Favre.

“The videos are getting a great response,” said Traci Fisher, a reality TV show production coordinator. “[They’re] getting shared and are hopefully helping the health department, Ohioans, Kentuckians, West Virginians, everyone in the area to hear the message.”

“If one person is free from this virus, and washes their hands and doesn’t get this because of the efforts that Mickey and Traci have made in this, then their money was well spent, and I’m sure they’ll tell you that,” said Nurse Fisher.

She adds that if just one person sees the videos, that’s one less person the health department will have to follow up with, making more resources available to those in need. But until this passes, public health officials, and even some of your favorite celebrities, say ‘STAY HOME.’

