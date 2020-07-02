Health officials: Don’t forget healthcare during pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For the last few months, most of us have been pre-occupied with COVID-19 and have been taking steps to keep from catching the virus.

But all that attention may have us putting other things to do to stay healthy on the back burner. While everyone is encouraged to stay home when possible — local health officials stress that doesn’t mean skipping out on your healthcare.

“People really need to take care of themselves,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Which includes keeping up with yearly check-ups and screenings. Young says in Kanawha County, immunizations by the health department are down by 50%.

“It’s due to the pandemic and we haven’t even hit the school rush yet,” she said. “We don’t want to have a measles outbreak in the middle of a pandemic. That would be another challenge in of itself.”

There’s no question this is a stressful time. We’ve done the stories about the increases in domestic violence petitions. Overdoses are also on the rise.

“To date, we are up a little over 260% on our overdose calls,” said Monica Mason, director of clinical services and education at Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. “That is significant.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many underlying health conditions have also seen an increase in excess deaths since the pandemic began.The CDC says there’s been a spike in Alzheimer’s patients’ deaths, while hypertension related deaths are up by 8,000, diabetes, 5,000 and strokes are up by nearly 4,000.

Dr. Young says there is no question that the healthcare field will look very different in the next few years, pointing to an increase in tele-heath. In the meantime, many local doctor’s offices and health departments are making changes to ensure people feel comfortable and safe while receiving care. And of course, both Dr. Young and Mason say they stress the importance of wearing masks to keep yourself and those around you safe.

“We have extra safe, we’re seeing fewer people at a time,”Young said. “We are taking precautions to ensure people feel safe. They just need to come and see us.”

If you want to make an appointment for immunizations at the health department, visit their website.

