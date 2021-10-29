Health officials: Kanawha County has enough COVID-19 booster supply to meet demand

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Health leaders in Kanawha County say the supply of COVID-19 boosters is good. There’s also a high demand for those boosters according to Sherri Young at the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

“I’m not fully eligible yet but as soon as I can I will get it immediately,” said Carly Treister.

For those hoping to get a booster shot, there are a lot of questions as they wait to get the green light.

“I’m just keeping myself safe and my community safe and making sure that I am staying healthy,” said Steven Shapiro.

Dr. Young said there is enough supply to meet the demand in the community but eligibility varies.

“As of last week we got the go-ahead to give the second dose or an additional dose of Johnson and Johnson if it has been more than two months from the original,” she said. “So that was a one dose series and we are now considering that to be a two-dose series. For the Moderna pretty much the same indications as the Pfizer vaccine. Those over the age of 65 who had their first two initial doses more than six months ago and then those 18-64 who have risk factors.”

People can now also be more flexible when it comes to which booster they receive. Those in the community who are hoping to get a booster vaccine are anxious for their turn in line.

“I mean why not,” said Wes Shawver. “We get boosters for the flu shot every year.”

The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is planning a drive-thru health fair for next Thursday at the Shawnee Sports Complex. Those eligible can get a booster there.

