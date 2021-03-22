Health officials: U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Fayette County Health Department says lab results have confirmed the county’s first cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19. Health officials did not specify how many cases were found.

Health officials and medical experts say the variant, also known as the B.1.117 variant, is approximately 1.5 times more dangerous than the previously circulating strain. It is known as the U.K. variant because it is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom. The variant was first reported in the United States in December 2020.

Three cases of the variant was reported at in the Morgantown area February 20.

“This is a reminder that even though COVID seems less of a threat, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: wear masks in public, continue to physically distance, avoid both indoor and large gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” said County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stweart.

Health officials say the initial studies suggest the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. provide strong protection against the U.K. variant as well as other strains of COVID-19.

Stewart says while these are the first confirmed cases of the variant in Fayette County, there are likely more cases in the community that have not been detected.

” We can’t say how widespread it is in Fayette County, but it’s concerning. We are seeing an uptick in cases over the last week. We must continue to be vigilant,” Stewart said.