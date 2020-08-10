Health officials urge parents to remember immunizations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Students are heading back to school September 8th in West Virginia and health officials are urging parents to remember to get their kids vaccinated.

There are five vaccines kids are required to get before heading back to school, and additional vaccines for 7th and 12th graders.

At the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, their normal immunization rate dropped in half due to the pandemic.

For those who haven’t gotten one because of COVID-19 concerns, Dr. Sherri Young says the health department makes it as safe as possible by using different doors for those getting vaccines and those getting COVID tested.

“The last thing we want in the middle of a COVID pandemic is a measles outbreak. So, it’s very important that we get our kids vaccinated and make it as safe as we can for them to go back to school,” Young said.

The health department usually has a back to school vaccine day, but they can’t this year because of social distancing purposes.

