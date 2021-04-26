Health officials urge vaccinations as Scioto County lags behind state average

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Health officials in Scioto County say the county continues to lag behind both the state and the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Scioto County Emergency Management says the county is experiencing vaccine hesitancy, which continues to grow across the country.

Health officials say 23,370 county residents, or approximately 31% of the county’s population, have begun the vaccination process. 20,298 residents, or just below 27% of the county’s population, have been fully vaccinated. Emergency Management officials say these totals lag behind the state’s averages of approximately 39% of vaccinations started and approximately 30% of vaccinations completed

The Scioto County Health Department has clinics scheduled for the Moderna vaccine this week. All of the clinics will be located in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse at 602 7th Street in Portsmouth. All those attending are asked to use the 6th Street entrance:

April 26: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

April 27: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

April 29: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

To set up an appointment for the vaccine visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.