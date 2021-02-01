Healthcare organizations issue statement on harm reduction programs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A number of healthcare organizations have issued a joint statement about harm reduction programs in the Capital City.

CAMC, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Family Care and Thomas Health issued a statement ahead of tonight’s Charleston City Council Meeting.

The statement reads:

As community health care providers, we support responsible harm reduction programs. Needle exchange programs have proven effective in reducing the rates of transmittable diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV.

Responsible harm reduction programs will provide needed services to help protect our broader community, while following best practices of federal and state health officials. This includes proper needle exchange, inventory and disposal procedures.

We support our city and county officials and encourage them to schedule a level setting meeting to review the current syringe service programs, develop uniform guidelines for all syringe service programs to follow and uniform metrics to measure the success of the programs.

Health organizations’ joint statement