Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes, Cobblers, and Cookies benefits from UKAN grant

RAND, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kimberly Waker Payne is the owner of Heavenly Flavored Cupcakes, Cobblers, and Cookies. Her business is one of the recipients of the Upper Kanawha Business Assistance Program grants.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango and Owner of “Heavenly Cupcakes, Cobblers, and Cookies, enjoy the ribbon cutting at her business in Rand, W.Va.

The UKAN grants is a program that offers financial assistance for the start-up and expansion of small businesses in a region of the county that has been hit hard by the decline of the coal industry, jobs, and population.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango met Kimberly Payne last year, and when he heard her story, he felt inclined to help her.

“She was baking cupcakes and taking them from Rand, to bring them downtown to sell, it was 10:30 at night, she has MS, and she was going through this extraordinary effort just to make a living,” said Commissioner Salango

The UKAN grants are intended to help people like Kim, who have an idea to start up a company with 25 employees or less.

“Small business is the back-bone to West Virginia’s economy, and the UKAN project is designed to spur that, and create economic growth, through small business,” said Commissioner Salango.

Kim makes all of her treats from scratch and with a purpose, and her cheerful and positive spirit won’t let anything get in her way of doing what she loves.