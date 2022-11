JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A helicopter was requested after a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the Sandyville area on Tuesday.

Jackson County dispatchers say that the boy was hit on Route 21 near the Wood County line.

The helicopter was later canceled, and the boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The call came in at around 2:56 p.m.

Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.