CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Inflation of gas and food prices continues to place financial strain on West Virginians, and local organizations are trying to help people in need.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank will have a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Baptist Temple (902 21st St.) in Huntington, Cabell County, West Virginia, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m (or until supplies run out).

According to Facing Hunger, about 15% of Cabell County’s population faces food insecurity, including 19% of the county’s children.

Members and volunteers with Facing Hunger Foodbank will give out meat, produce, dry goods and other nutritious items.

To learn more information about Facing Hunger, visit their website.