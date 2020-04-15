Helplines available for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression during COVID-19

In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. With suicides on the rise, the government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach. Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. Currently, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to feel isolated with the stay at home guidelines.

“I think the important thing to know is that it’s okay to not be okay. But it’s not okay to stay there, so there might be a point where someone needs to go and reach out for additional help,” Barri Faucett, director of Prevent Suicide WV.

For some, that help is through the “Crisis Helpline,” a texting service at 741-741 which has seen a significant increase in volume during the pandemic.

Those numbers are both bad news and good, according to Faucett.

“I think we need to encourage people to stay connected. Physical distancing is the appropriate term, social distancing is not what we need to be doing. We need to be talking to each other and connecting with each other virtually rather than in person.”

Some advice for those struggling with anxiety is to try and stay in a normal routine, get proper rest, and give the same attention to your mental health as you do your physical health. If you know someone who may be struggling, reaching out might be just what they need.

“We as individuals need to reach in and check on our strong friends because this is a difficult time and a lot of people may be struggling and might not know how to speak up for themselves,” Faucett says.

For more information on available resources, visit these websites: