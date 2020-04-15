Helplines available for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to feel isolated with the stay at home guidelines.
“I think the important thing to know is that it’s okay to not be okay. But it’s not okay to stay there, so there might be a point where someone needs to go and reach out for additional help,” Barri Faucett, director of Prevent Suicide WV.
For some, that help is through the “Crisis Helpline,” a texting service at 741-741 which has seen a significant increase in volume during the pandemic.
Those numbers are both bad news and good, according to Faucett.
“I think we need to encourage people to stay connected. Physical distancing is the appropriate term, social distancing is not what we need to be doing. We need to be talking to each other and connecting with each other virtually rather than in person.”
Some advice for those struggling with anxiety is to try and stay in a normal routine, get proper rest, and give the same attention to your mental health as you do your physical health. If you know someone who may be struggling, reaching out might be just what they need.
“We as individuals need to reach in and check on our strong friends because this is a difficult time and a lot of people may be struggling and might not know how to speak up for themselves,” Faucett says.
For more information on available resources, visit these websites:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
- Crisis Text Line: 741-741
- West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health
- Help4WV
- Prevent Suicide WV
- Suicide Prevention Resource Center: Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia
- Kentucky Suicide Prevention Group
- Kentucky Department of Education
- Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
- Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services
- SuicidePrevention.Ohio.gov
- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- National Institute of Mental Health
- National Alliance on Mental Illness
- World Health Organization