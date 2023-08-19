ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – It’s a day of celebration after Herbert Hoover High School Students finally walked in the doors to their brand new school Friday morning.

The new school was long-awaited after the devastating floods that hit parts of the Mountain State in June 2016 that affected thousands of lives and destroyed communities throughout West Virginia wiped out the former Herbert Hoover High School building.

Since then, the Huskies have been persevering through, while holding their classes in portable classrooms for the past seven years.

With the first day in the new building finally in the books, the Herbert Hoover High School community is celebrating this milestone Saturday afternoon during a football scrimmage against John Marshall High School. Earlier this summer, the Huskies announced JMHS alumnus and country music star Brad Paisley would be attending the game.

The scrimmage is set to take place at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. However, events will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a pregame performance by the Herbert Hoover High School marching band and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:45 p.m. and an after game performance following the scrimmage.

Paisley, born in Glen Dale in Marshall County in 1972, was heavily involved in helping the Mountain State recover from the historic 2016 flooding by launching a funding program. He even joined senators in the Mountain State to assess the damage following the flood, including touring the old Herbert Hoover High School.

Principal Mike Kelley told 13 News Reporter Jordan Mead on Friday that enrollment has gone up by 25 students since the floods hit in 2016. They now have around 790 students in the building.

The school also ranked in the top 15 high schools throughout West Virginia, based off of SAT scores, since the flooding hit. Herbert Hoover students repeatedly won band and show choir competitions since 2016, and school sports teams have excelled, in some cases going to the playoffs and state tournaments.