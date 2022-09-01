AMMA, WV (WOWK) — A student at Herbert Hoover High School died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on I-79 Wednesday, state and school officials said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near Amma.

According to troopers, a vehicle was traveling southbound on the interstate when it hit the rear driver’s side of a flatbed truck. Troopers say the vehicle then went under the truck’s bed.

The passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, died at a hospital.

A spokesperson for Kanawha County Schools said the victim, a ninth-grade student, was returning from a soccer game in Braxton County at the time of the incident.

Grief counselors will be on hand today.