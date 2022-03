HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s HerdCon is coming back.

Doors open this Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Student Center.

HerdCon will have more than 50 vendor and artist tables as well as a cosplay contest. Other events include table-top and collectible card gaming, guest speaker panels, live music and local food trucks.

The event is free and open to everyone, but attendees can buy a VIP package that includes a t-shirt, souvenir ticket and sponsor swag.