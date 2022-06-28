A snapshot of footage from the 1990 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. (WOWK footage)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returns this weekend, and the City of Charleston has several events planned throughout the weekend that will cause closures on multiple streets throughout the city.

To help drivers and event-goers plan ahead for their commutes, city officials have released the following list of events with closures happening from Tuesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 5.

Tuesday, June 28 for Regatta preparations:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Clendenin Street to Brooks Street

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)



Wednesday, June 29 for Regatta preparations:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Brooks Stree t

t Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)



Thursday, June 30 – Regatta Day 1:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Brooks Street

Court Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Lee Way will be closed all day

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)

Capitol Street will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street for Outdoor Dining beginning at 10 a.m. and will remain closed through July 4.

Friday July 1 – Regatta Day 2:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Brooks Street

Court Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Lee Way will be closed all day

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)

Capitol Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street for Outdoor Dining through July 4.

Hale Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from 3 p.m. through Saturday, July 2

Saturday, July 2 – Regatta Day 3:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Brooks Street

Court Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Lee Way will be closed all day

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)

Capitol Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street for Outdoor Dining through July 4.

Hale Street will be closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street from until 11 p.m.

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Magic Island towards Hills Plaza at 7 a.m. for the Firecracker 5k. Westbound lanes will reopen after the event, but eastbound lanes will remain closed for the Fire Parade staging

There will be a rolling closure for the Fire Parade beginning at 11 a.m. The eastbound lanes of Kanawha Boulevard between Magic Island and Hills Plaza will be closed following the Firecracker 5k for staging. The Parade route will go from Kanawha Boulevard to Ohio Avenue to Virginia Street to Leon Sullivan Way and then back to the eastbound lanes of Kanawha Boulevard.

There will be a second rolling closure for the Funeral Parade beginning at 3 p.m. Staging will begin at Lee Way with the parade route going from Lee Way to Capitol Street to Virginia Street to Hale street and then ending on Kanawha Boulevard.

There will be closures on both sides of the Kanawha River for the 9:45 p.m. Regatta Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday. The Kanawha Boulevard closure will extend to Greenbrier Street and remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. After the fireworks, one westbound lane of the Boulevard will open from Morris Street to Hale Street for local vehicular traffic. At 7 p.m., Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will close to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and US 119 will be closed to eastbound traffic, and MacCorkle Avenue and Thayer Street will be closed to easbound traffic. The streets will reopen at 11 p.m. At 9 p.m., Grosscup Road will close at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also be closed at this time. These areas are expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.



Sunday, July 3 – Regatta Day 4:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Greenbrier Street. One westbound lane of the Boulevard will open from Morris Street to Hale Street for local vehicular traffic.

Court Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Lee Way will be closed all day

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)

Capitol Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street for Outdoor Dining through July 4.

Monday, July 4 – Regatta Day 5 and Independence Day:

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed all day from Ohio Avenue to Brooks Street.

Court Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street and from Quarrier Street to Lee Street

Lee Way will be closed all day

Unit Block closures will include: Clendenin Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (One lane access will be open to the Boulevard for westbound access) Truslow Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Goshorn Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Court Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (no local access – staging location) Laidley Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Summers Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (parking garage access only) Capitol Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only) Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street (local access only)

Capitol Street will be closed all day from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street for Outdoor Dining through 11 p.m.

There will be closures on both sides of the Kanawha River for the 9:30 p.m. Regatta Fireworks Extravaganza on Monday. The Kanawha Boulevard closure will extend to Greenbrier Street and remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday, July 3. After the fireworks, one westbound lane of the Boulevard will open from Morris Street to Hale Street for local vehicular traffic. At 7 p.m., Porter Road and MacCorkle Avenue will close to westbound traffic, MacCorkle Avenue and US 119 will be closed to eastbound traffic, and MacCorkle Avenue and Thayer Street will be closed to easbound traffic. The streets will reopen at 11 p.m. At 9 p.m., Grosscup Road will close at Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road. The Southside Bridge will also be closed at this time. These areas are expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.



Tuesday, July 5 for Regatta take down: