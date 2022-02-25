CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ first-annual Big Buck Photo Contest at the State Culture Center on Friday.

The five adult winners will be able to pick one of these prizes:

Free lifetime West Virginia hunting, trapping and fishing license

Two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin

$500 Bass Pro Shops gift card

$500 Cabela’s gift card

Two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin

19 youth finalists will receive a free lifetime hunting and fishing license.

“We were completely blown away by the response to our first-ever Big Buck Photo Contest. I absolutely loved looking through all the photos of so many of our state’s incredible hunters of all ages,” Gov. Justice said. “I couldn’t possibly be more proud. You truly love our great outdoors and you’re passing that love on for generations to come. It’s the same love I have for our state. When I say I’ve been over just about every inch of woods in this state, I’m not lying. You have a guy, who just happens to be your Governor, that truly shares your love for hunting in our unbelievable state. It couldn’t be any better.”

The finalists were chosen by a random drawing from all entries, and the winners were selected by a judging committee. Photo composition, size of the buck’s antlers, number of antler points and description of the hunt were all used as judging criteria.

The winning photos can be viewed here.

Youth Division Winners:

Reid Decker; Bridgeport, WV

Klay Dolin; Lewisburg, WV

Jett Donald; Pierre Part, LA

Easton Eversole; Bob White, WV

Lynnzie Farley; Jumping Branch, WV

John Fazzalore; Keyser, WV

Jaxson Goddard; Proctor, WV

Joshua Kephart; Keyser, WV

Brock Kincell; Fairview, WV

Brandon Mahoney; Mill Creek, WV

Brayden Marshall; Winfield, WV

Jaxson McCormick; Seth, WV

Maddox Pettit; Moundsville, WV

Audrina Shelton; Elkins, WV

Owen Simpkins; Chapmanville, WV

Ridge Sweeney; Elizabeth, WV

Brea Velickoff; Morgantown, WV

William Wise; Gauley, WV

Greyson Wolfe; Shock, WV

Adult Division Winners: