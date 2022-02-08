Here’s a list of proposals for how Charleston should spend ARPA funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston’s American Rescue Plan Act Advisory Committee has until tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 9, to review applications on how to spend the rest of the ARPA funding granted to the city.

In March 2021, the City of Charleston was granted $37 million in American Rescue Plan funding. The city received the first allocation, approximately $18.4 million, in May 2021 and can request the second allocation after May 10 of 2022.

City officials say they received 52 applications for the funding to help with pandemic response from public health and health emergencies, to helping cover negative economic impacts and lost revenues as well as eligible economic infrastructure projects. According to the committee, if all 52 projects were approved, the total cost would be roughly $15.2 million.

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin has asked that the committee members let city administration know which applicants they would like to have at the next meeting to ask further questions about their projects.

Below is a list of the submitted applications: