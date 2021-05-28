Here’s a look at Charleston’s summer events schedule

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—With COVID-19 restrictions lifting and weather warming up, it’s time to start planning our fun summer schedules. That’s right: Live on the Levee, Splash Pad & pools, Food Truck Friday, and more are back! Below is a list of all the summer activities taking place in the City of Charleston, West Virginia this year!

“We are excited to see more folks coming out to enjoy our Capital City. And, we are thrilled to see the return of Live on the Levee and the opening of our City pools, ” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “While we don’t have all the details lined out, yet. We wanted to give you a small preview of what you can expect this summer.”

Live on the Levee: This free concert series will return to Haddad Riverfront Park on July 9, 2021. It will continue for 13 weeks until October 1, 2021. Its 2021 lineup will be released soon, and we’re told it includes a variety of music styles.

Outdoor Dining: Blocks of Capitol Street and Hale Street will close to allow outdoor dining up until Labor Day. Capitol Street will be closed each Friday at 3:00 p.m. and open on Sunday at 11:00 p.m. Hale Street will be closed Fridays and Saturdays from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Both streets will be closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge.

Community Center Summer Programs:

Kanawha City Community Center will host Step by Step Summer Programs for elementary school students. The Session One program will run June 8 to June 30 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Session Two program will run July 6 to August 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-348-6484 for more information.

Free breakfasts and lunches will be provided, through a partnership with PAAC, for kids at each of our centers Monday through Friday from June 7 through July 30. Breakfast/Lunch time schedules will be posted soon.

Community Center Hours:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and North Charleston Community Center will open June 1, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and starting June 12, Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roosevelt Neighborhood Center will open June 7, Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.