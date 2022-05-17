CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Live on the Levee, which will begin on May 27.

Mayor Goodwin said the almost 20-year tradition of Live on the Levee is just one of the many things to do in Charleston during Summer 2022.

“Live on the Levee has been bringing families and friends together to celebrate community and live music for nearly 20 years,” Mayor Goodwin said. “Whether you’re enjoying your Fridays on the Levee,

attending an event at City Center at Slack Plaza or catching a show at the Coliseum and Convention Center –

there will be lots to see and do this summer in our Capital City.”

The free concert series will feature a variety of music genres on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park before concluding on September 2. The lineup for the series is listed below.

May 27: The Carpenter Ants

The Carpenter Ants June 3: Davisson Brothers Band

Davisson Brothers Band June 10: Bowie Tribute

Bowie Tribute June 17: Ranky Tanky

Ranky Tanky June 24: Remember Jones

Remember Jones July 1: The Four Tops and the Temptations

The Four Tops and the Temptations July 8: Rozwell Kid

Rozwell Kid July 15: Drew Parker

Drew Parker July 22: The Parachute Brigade

The Parachute Brigade July 29: Holly Forbes

Holly Forbes August 5: Mya

Mya August 12: Shane Mead & The Sound

Shane Mead & The Sound August 19: Revisiting Creedence

Revisiting Creedence August 26: The Lonely Ones

The Lonely Ones September 2: Neal Francis

The lineup can also be viewed on the Live on the Levee website.