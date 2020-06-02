Here’s what buffets look like after COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – For many, going to a buffet is all about the experience, the food, and the unlimited portions. But now, COVID-19 has officially changed the game.

Buffet restaurants, like Golden Corral, aren’t the same as they were back in February.

“Everyone is used to coming up and getting the one or two things they like and going back,” says Roy Clark, general manager of Cross Lanes Golden Corral.

But those days are long gone. Now, a server will serve your food for you. Don’t worry, this doesn’t mean there’s a limit on how much food can go on your plate.

“You can still go up as many times as you would like and get as much as you want. The only difference is that there’s no guest contact with the food,” explained Jace Stickdorn, area director of Platinum Corral.

These new methods are for the customers safety during the pandemic – but it may change the buffet industry for good.

“I imagine there are a lot of changes now that we’ll keep because it’s just simply a better way,” Clark says.

These changes include stricter sanitation methods and more interaction between servers and customers. While this may be the new normal, Golden Corral ensures customers will leave with a stomach full of their favorite comfort foods.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories