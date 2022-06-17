HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain State recently welcomed a new attraction for residents to enjoy.

On Friday, Heritage Farm celebrated the opening of their new adventure park. Located in Huntington, the park includes ziplines, mountain biking, aerial challenge courses and more.

Audy Perry, Executive Director of the Heritage Farm Foundation, said there’s “family farm fun” for everyone.

“We try to make sure that there’s an opportunity for everyone,” Perry said. “So, whether you’re a beginner or an expert, come have fun in the mountains.”

Tricia Ball, President and CEO of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said this celebration was long overdue. Most of the attractions in the adventure park opened during the pandemic, but now the entire adventure park is open to explore.

“I think it’s big for our community just to have this in Huntington’s backyard and to be able to come out and have some fun during the summer,” Ball said.

You can enjoy Heritage Farm’s adventure park as well as other attractions all summer long from Thursday through Saturday.

“We invite everyone to Appalachian up, and then they can choose their adventure down!” said Perry.