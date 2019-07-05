Heritage Farm continues to celebrate Independence Day through the weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) — The Fourth of July may be over, but who said the celebration has to end?

Heritage Farms is having a little flashback Friday by celebrating Independence Day the way our founders did.

Friday afternoon, Master Blacksmith Charles Bradley celebrated our nation’s founding by shooting off an anvil, 1776-style.

“It had been done for weddings, New Year’s Eve, and sometimes just to annoy your neighbors,” said Bradley. “There [were] situations that this was done to scare people away. They thought you had heavy artillery when you didn’t.”

Bradley has been the master blacksmith inside the farm’s 100-year-old blacksmith shop.

He’s made door hinges, knives, horseshoes, and latches to name a few things.

The “shooting of the anvil” kicks off the farm’s summer festival with events starting on Saturday morning.

“You can also see how fire works here at the farm,” said Executive Director Audy Perry. “[It’s] over 2,000 degrees inside the blacksmith shop and over 2,200 degrees inside the glass blowing furnace. We will also be hand cranking homemade ice cream, balance out all that heat with the smooth, creamy taste of ice cream. [There’s] always something good going down on the farm.”

Bradley will be setting off a cannon on Saturday at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets to get in to learn about these activities are $12 dollars for adults, $10 dollars for seniors, and $8 dollars for children.

More information is available here.