HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heritage Farm has announced their opening date and operating hours for the 2023 season.

According to officials with Heritage Farm, the first day open to the public this year will be Thursday, May 4, 2023. Officials say this year’s regular operating hours will be Thursdays – Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in May through October.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Heritage Farm will also host special events including the Spring Festival on May 6, the Summer Festival on July 1, the Fall Festival on Sept. 30 and the Christmas Village on Dec. 1 and 2 and Dec. 8 and 9.

According to Heritage Farm officials, some new activities will be available to the public including blacksmithing classes, animal experiences and unique guided tours. Officials say registration for those events has opened and more information about dates, times and pricing is available on their website.

“We are excited to welcome back our friends and neighbors to Heritage Farm in 2023”, says Executive Director Audy Perry. “While our first day open to the public this year is May 4, we are offering new, spe-cial experiences beginning as early as March. Registering for one of those opportunities will allow visi-tors to participate in ways they never have before. Want to have hands-on education with our blacksmith or animal care crew? Come on down! Want a private, guided tour of the museums? This is for you!”

Heritage farms says the new mountain biking park, the ziplines and aerial challenge courses will also be available for guests again this year for visitors.

For more information on Heritage Farm, visit their website here.