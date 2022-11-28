HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heritage Farm’s sixth annual Appalachian Christmas Village will be open to the public starting Friday, Dec. 2.

Audy Perry, the executive director of Heritage Farm, said the village offers something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit.

“We blend the old and the new of Appalachia. So, we have artisans from basket weavers and blacksmiths to a live nativity with a donkey bringing down Mary and Joseph from the mountain,” Perry said. “There’s also opportunities to meet everybody’s favorite snowman, get your picture taken [and] take a wagon ride out into the lighted forest.”

The Christmas Village also includes a visit with Santa, live Christmas music, cookie decorating as well as other holiday festivities.

It will be open December 2, 3, 9 and10 from 5pm – 9pm, and tickets can be bought online at the Heritage Farm’s website.