Heroin dealer sentenced to over 24 years in prison

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnson announced the sentencing of 52-year-old Curtis Watson of Detroit, Michigan to over 295 months (over 24 years) and five years of supervised release. Watson had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin, using and carrying a firearm during the heroin conspiracy, and tampering with a witness. Nicknamed “LOW,” Watson conspired with other traffickers from Detroit and Charleston to distribute over 700 grams of heroin in West Virginia’s Southern District.

“This case is a testament to the hard work our law enforcement partners do every day to combat these deadly drugs from making it into our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “I applaud the tremendous work of everyone in this case, including Assistant U.S. Attorney Nowles Heinrich, who tried this case with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Saunders, and handled the sentencing hearing today.”

Watson sold a substantial amount of heroin to a residence in the Hernshaw area. That heroin was then sold to drug addicts and dealers in the area, making upwards of $40,000 in a given day. A witness described the house as being like a fast-food restaurant. In the beginning of this conspiracy, Watson was said to be losing money, so he enlisted other Detroit traffickers to come to West Virginia to sell more product. He gave them firearms to protect the supply.

The conspiracy ended on November 17, 2017 after a person fatally overdosed at the Hernshaw residence and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department responded. The drugs used in the overdose were purchased at that location. Before law enforcement arrived, Watson dropped off more drugs and a Hi-Point firearm, and then he left the scene.

After a federal grand jury indictment in November of 2018, Watson had his first trial scheduled for August of 2019. On the day of the trial, Watson threatened a cooperating witness by yelling “I got you! I got you!” at the witness at the courthouse. The witness became concerned for their safety and was afraid to testify. This added the charge for tampering with a witness to the superseding grand jury indictment.

Those involved with conducting the investigation inlude:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Marmet Police Department.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.