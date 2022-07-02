CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II is lying in state in the West Virginia State Capitol Rotunda.

Williams’ flag-draped casket was brought to Charleston in a white hearse with a Marine after a 90-minute procession Saturday morning through the Capitol’s portico.

You can watch the coverage here.

Marines set the casket in front of flags draped from the second-floor Rotunda balcony.

A steady stream of people started walking by the casket to pay their respects at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Williams is only the third person to lie in state in the West Virginia Capitol. U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd and U.S. Senator John E. Kenna were also honored.

Byrd, 92, was the longest serving U.S. Senator at his death. He was from Sophia, in Raleigh County.

Kenna was 44 when he died suddenly. He was from Kanawha County.

Funeral services for Williams will happen at the Culture Center on Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m. You can watch it on our website or on the air.