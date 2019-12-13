Hershel “Woody” Williams speaks to area students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Students at Huntington East Middle School were in for a treat Friday morning as the school launched the ‘Medal of Honor Character Development Program.’

Students watched a video surrounding World War II Veteran and Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, and that video was followed by the opportunity to ask the Medal of Honor Recipient about his time in the service and any other questions on students’ minds.

“It is important, I think, that our youth understand the sacrifices that were made so they can do what they’re doing and have what they have and all the privileges that come with living in a free country,” said Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Williams told students at the time, he didn’t even know why he was receiving the Medal of Honor and says he wears the medal on special occasions in honor of his two fellow marines who lost their lives during a battle.

“The course is actually about Medal of Honor recipients,” said Williams. “It’s a tremendous program, and you hear direct testimony from those who have been there and have the experience.”

Since his service in the Marine Corps, Williams has dedicated himself to public speaking and to raising memorials for Gold Star families. A total of 42 states have recognized Gold Star families with memorials. Williams hopes to get that number up to 50.