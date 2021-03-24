Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams VAMC to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for veterans

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for VA eligible veterans regardless of age.
According to officials, the Huntington and Charleston locations for vaccinations are walk-in while the Preston, KY location is by appointment only.
- Huntington: VAMC Recreation Hall will be holding a one-time, Saturday, March 27, Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic at the Recreation Hall between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans.
- This will be for the first dose in the two-shot series.
- Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving 1st dose.
- Charleston: Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will be holding a one-time Saturday, March 27, Moderna COVID vaccine walk-in clinic between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans.
- This will be for the first shot in the two-shot series.
- Moderna 2nd doses are scheduled when receiving 1st dose.
- Address: 700 Technology Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309-8571
- Prestonsburg, KY: Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will be holding a one-time Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any VA eligible Veterans, regardless of age.
- Scheduling is required due to limited doses and time availability.
- If a Veteran wants to be scheduled into this Prestonsburg COVID vaccine clinic they can call 1-800-827-8244 or 1-(304) 429-6741, extension 3114.
- If they leave a message, please give the last name and last 4, a phone number to be reached, and specify that you are wanting your vaccine at the Prestonsburg clinic on March 27.
- Address: 5230 KY Route 321, Suite 8, Prestonsburg, Ky 41653-9169
For more information on how to register for benefits, visit the VA Huntington website.
