BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Wyatt Blake was going about his normal routine Friday evening, unaware of the surprise concert the Cabell-Midland High School Marching Knights had planned.

“I hadn’t heard from this big band in so long. It just feels so nostalgic just to like hear them play again, it just takes me back to the old days,” Blake says after a group of current and former band members made their way into his backyard.

Wyatt says this was a surreal moment for him since he was a marching knight himself back in high school.

Fellow Marching Knights say this was all this to show their support for Wyatt who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“He is part of our family as a former member of the Marching Knights,” Cabell-Midland High School Senior J.R. Ash says explaining why they decided to hold the surprise concert for Wyatt on Friday.

Wyatt says he did enjoy the good music and the unexpected reunion with old friends, but one of his favorite parts was feeling all the love and support from his extended marching band family.

“I’m really thankful that a lot of people are showing their support and love in their own little way and I’m really thankful for that. Yeah, I’m really thankful for that,” Wyatt tells 13 News.

Wyatt’s family says he’s doing good so far and that they’re also grateful to see a “village” standing behind him as he faces this new challenge.