Hezekiah House to offer hope to people in recovery

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Recovery doesn’t look the same for everyone and some people need support for months or years later. That’s the idea behind a new aftercare facility under construction now. A man named Eugene Washington left his estate to the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Soon the home he left behind will be a place of hope and healing.

“We are totally rehabbing the house,” said Pastor Michael Pope, Sr. with St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. It will be called the Hezekiah House. It will be a six bed aftercare facility for those battling addiction. They will offer long term support for up to three years, if necessary.

“I don’t know that we really understand even to this day what a monster addiction really is and how difficult it is to sustain recovery even in the best of circumstances. And if you are in areas where there are other issues, other concerns, it is just that much harder,” said Father Joe McDonough. He co-founded what became known as the Hezekiah Movement in Baltimore, MD following his own battle with addiction. He is approaching 35 years sober.

“I was not one of these people that embraced it. I was actually in treatment three different times,” he said.

Now churches in the St. Albans area are working together to do something similar at the donated property.

“This is just great to know that we can help someone who is struggling to help them re-enter society and be a benefit to their community, to their family and allow them to assume their rightful place in community,” Poke said.

The group hopes to have the renovations finished by the end of 2021 or early in 2022.

The facility will also employ two full time staff members.