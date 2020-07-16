High school athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Football on the field during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — South Point High School is cancelling football practices for two weeks after a member of the football team reported he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, the school says the positive result came from a non-FDA approved test, and the player was sent to get an approved test. The school says it is working closely with the Lawrence County Health Department.

In a separate post, South Point Middle School announced it is halting all sports for the rest of the week for cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

